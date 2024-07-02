Iams Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,253 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 138,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,841. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.