Iams Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

