Iams Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,654. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.15. The company had a trading volume of 645,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

