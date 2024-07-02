Iams Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,659. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.