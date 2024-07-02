Iams Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 194.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.91. 61,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $117.57.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

