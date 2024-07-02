Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.57. 253,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 857,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMNM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Immunome Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $696.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,475.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 21,864.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

