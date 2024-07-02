Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS INCZY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 2,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Incitec Pivot Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

