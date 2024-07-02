Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,348,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 6,848,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73,488.0 days.

Shares of IFSUF remained flat at $10.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 664. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

