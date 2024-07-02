Insider Selling: N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) EVP Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

N-able Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NABL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 824,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,848. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 1,041.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 200,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

