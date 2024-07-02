Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,433.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. 267,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,321. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth $10,597,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

