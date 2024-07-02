Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells 4,088 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

