Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. 977,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $15,158,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $39,157,000. XN LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $53,441,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

