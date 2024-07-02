Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.84. 31,243,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,723,953. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

