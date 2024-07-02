International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Performance

ILAL stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 281,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,436. International Land Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. International Land Alliance had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

