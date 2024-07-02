International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.27

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.27 and last traded at C$19.13, with a volume of 26992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
International Petroleum Price Performance
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
