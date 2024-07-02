International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.27

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.27 and last traded at C$19.13, with a volume of 26992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPCO

International Petroleum Price Performance

About International Petroleum

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.50.

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.