Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.24. 1,657,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,116. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $448.10. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

