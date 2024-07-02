Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.70.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.