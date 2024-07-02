Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.70.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
