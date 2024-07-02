Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 28.1% in June

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of QQQJ opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $29.29.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0867 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
