Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Up 28.1% in June

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQJ opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0867 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

