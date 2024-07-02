Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $483.15 and last traded at $482.97. 5,727,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 40,656,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.92.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day moving average of $436.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

