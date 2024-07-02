Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $483.15 and last traded at $482.97. 5,727,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 40,656,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.92.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day moving average of $436.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
