Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS OMFL traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $51.99. 652,258 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

