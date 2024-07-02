Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VVR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 713,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

