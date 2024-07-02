Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:VVR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 713,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.