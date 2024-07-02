Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.68

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 722019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $935.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

