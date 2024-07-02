Investec Group (LON:INVP) Price Target Raised to GBX 660 at Berenberg Bank

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.83) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:INVP opened at GBX 583.50 ($7.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 428.30 ($5.42) and a one year high of GBX 599.50 ($7.58). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 541.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 524.83.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,520.55%.
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.
