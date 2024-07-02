IOTA Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 5% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $562.90 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
