Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IRM traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $89.69. 1,310,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,053 shares of company stock worth $8,429,641 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.