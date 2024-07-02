iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,077,000 after acquiring an additional 140,372 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. 1,674,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,691. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

