iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 5th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,406 shares. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.