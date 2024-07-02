iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 502,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 311,587 shares.The stock last traded at $27.58 and had previously closed at $27.59.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 983,799 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,280,000. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,802,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

