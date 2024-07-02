iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Update

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. 1,421,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,029. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

