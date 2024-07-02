iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,684,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IVW stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $93.43. The company had a trading volume of 383,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,185. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
