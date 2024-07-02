Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,408,900 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the May 31st total of 5,712,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32,044.5 days.

Italgas Stock Performance

Shares of Italgas stock remained flat at $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Italgas has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

