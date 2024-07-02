J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.93

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.