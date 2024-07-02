Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports.

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $86,378.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $86,378.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,621.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,855. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Jamf by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Jamf has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

