Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 2.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. 3,394,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,426. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

