Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 645,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,935,111 shares.The stock last traded at $50.63 and had previously closed at $50.62.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.