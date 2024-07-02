Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 645,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,935,111 shares.The stock last traded at $50.63 and had previously closed at $50.62.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,949,000 after buying an additional 564,644 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the 1st quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,690,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,006,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,540,000 after purchasing an additional 499,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,661,000 after purchasing an additional 510,708 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

