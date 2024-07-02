JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 89,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 900,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

