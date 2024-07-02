Jito (JTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.18 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00003809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $271.22 million and $33.18 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,180,964.4 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.40430512 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $27,395,192.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

