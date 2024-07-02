Jiuzi Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 3rd (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 1-13 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Jiuzi Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 592,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,666. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

