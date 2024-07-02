JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

NYSE:WSR opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.