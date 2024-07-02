John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 67,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Marshall Bancorp

In other news, Director Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,469.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,291 shares of company stock worth $72,675 in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of JMSB stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $16.73. 14,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.92 million, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.60. John Marshall Bancorp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

About John Marshall Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.