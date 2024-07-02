Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 844.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $97,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,738. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $213.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

