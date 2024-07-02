JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6,227.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,767,000 after buying an additional 797,748 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,764,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 42,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. 35,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,469. The firm has a market cap of $420.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

