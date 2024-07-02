Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

