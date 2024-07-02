Karen Boone Sells 14,841 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 6,998,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,858,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

