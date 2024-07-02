Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.82 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,282,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,993 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

