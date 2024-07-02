KickToken (KICK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.79 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $0.85 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,232.01 or 1.00036907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012564 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00077660 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01468709 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

