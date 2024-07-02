Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 280.0 days.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $96.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $91.73 and a one year high of $97.00.
About Kingspan Group
