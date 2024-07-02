Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Sells 100,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,078.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE KFS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 105,751 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

