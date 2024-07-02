KOK 1-Day Volume Reaches $133,210.93 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. KOK has a total market cap of $627,386.85 and approximately $133,210.93 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,871.50 or 1.00139150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00077406 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0012661 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $117,235.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

