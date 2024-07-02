KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0007

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $368,814.78 and approximately $126,728.57 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0012661 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $117,235.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

